Yellowstone Photographer Captures Rare Sight Of Two Mountain Lions Together

A Yellowstone photographer captured an incredibly rare sight. On the second day of their excursion, this photographer managed to do the impossible...capture footage of two mountain lions together. Seeing one mountain lion in the park is rare enough, but two together is just unheard of. See the incredible footage below.

Yellowstone Photographer Captures Two Mountain Lions Together In Incredible Footage

Whiskey Riff shares just how rare this moment truly is. While Yellowstone National Park is home to various forms of wildlife, some are more common to see than others. Tourists who frequent the area often see bison, or even elk and wolves. However, mountain lions are a rare treat. Whiskey Riff shares that there are an estimated "4,000 and 6,000" bison in the park. Additionally, they share that elk populations can reach as "high as 20,000," during certain seasons. How does that compare to the number of mountain lions? Well, apparently only "between 34 and 42" mountain lions call the national park home. So you can see how the odds of seeing one of these creatures is dramatically lessened.

If you were lucky enough to encounter one during your trip you'd be considered lucky. However, when this Yellowstone photographer encountered two mountain lions together, they knew they had hit the lottery. The stunning footage shows the two majestic creatures as they meander across a high mountain peak. According the photographer's caption, this impressive sight happened on the second day of their excursion.

The caption started with, "Day 2 of a private Wildlife Photography Tour started amazing with frost-covered bison. But as luck would have it, a pair of cougars/mountain lions showed up in Yellowstone's Northern Range." From there, the Yellowstone photographer detailed how they followed the two mountain lions and how luck allowed them to see them again a bit further down.

People Are Ecstatic

Due to the fantastic footage that this Yellowstone photographer shared, even those of us who were not on the tour get to experience the beauty of these wild animals. People are loving this incredible footage and are so happy that this two mountain lions are living their absolute best lives. Here are some of the comments under the video.

"Incredible! ? may they thrive!!"

"Oh golly-envious in the best of ways. They are poetry in motion, regal and just gorgeous beings. Thank you."

"Absolutely incredible and fantastic sighting!!"