Don't Immediately Try To Fight A Mountain Lion If You Come Across One. Do These Things Instead

While fighting a mountain lion may not have been on your 2024 bucket list, trust me when I tell you it is the typical reaction. That, and running away. However, if you come across this situation, don't try to fight a mountain lion. You will lose. Try out these options instead.

The Truth About Mountain Lions

You may think you don't need to worry about trying to fight a mountain lion because you will never see one. Contrary to popular belief, you don't always have to be far up in the mountains to encounter a mountain lion. MSN shares that an Arizona resident got footage of a mountain lion from "the security camera" outside of his home. The camera "recorded a mountain lion crossing the yard." As if that wasn't terrifying enough, footage from later in the evening showed the mountain lion returning "to dine on a dead coyote it left under their porch."

While it can be terrifying to encounter one of these cats in the wild, more often than not they are not interested in harming you. Dr. Aletris Nelis from a Tuscan-based wild cat research organization spoke to this. He said, "More often than not, the cat is neither stalking, lurking, nor ready to pounce." Then, he continued, "On the contrary, it's usually a scared cat that just wants to get away."

How To Stay Safe: Don't Fight A Mountain Lion

Don't try to fight a mountain lion, it won't end well for you. Try these 5 things instead.

Familiarize Yourself With The Area

You have to remember that you are in their home territory, so your best chance at survival is if you familiarize yourself with the area. Know what wildlife lives there so you can be on the lookout. Then, be aware if any of that wildlife is demonstrating unusual behaviors. For example, "Running deer or birds that are on edge are usually a good indicator that a predator is in the area."

Make Yourself Big

Similar with a bear, you don't want to fight a mountain lion. However, you do want to make yourself look big. Raise your arms high, wave sticks or poles, use anything around you to your advantage to make yourself appear larger than you are. You want to seem like you could be a threat. Never crouch down or run away, both of these actions will make you look like prey. Dr. Julie Young, a carnivore biologists said, "You don't have to be aggressive...but just large and confident in your space."

Give The Animal An Exit

I know what you must be thinking. "Give the animal an exit??? I need the exit!" However remember, you don't want to run from the mountain lion. That will make you seem like prey and their natural instinct will be to chase after you. Instead, after you have made yourself large you want to give the animal a place to flee. When mountain lions are scared, they will typically climb a tree.

While that may seem like the perfect pouncing position, MSN says that "lions typically attack from the ground, in a crouching position" and they "prefer to stalk their prey." Meaning they are not likely to pounce on you from their position in the tree. If you allow the animal a place to flee and don't try to fight the mountain lion, it should have no reason to attack.

Leave The Area

This may have been your first instinct, but the way you do it matters. You need to do the other steps prior to this. Make yourself as large as possible, and give the animal a place to exit. If you just try to leave as soon as encountering the mountain lion, they may not see you as a threat. Instead you would just be potential prey fleeing. Furthermore, when you are leaving be sure you "back away slowly while keeping your eyes on the animal." Not only will this help you see the animal's movements but it shows the animal that you are aware of them and their actions.

Mountain lions like to ambush, so if you are staring them down as you leave they cannot ambush you.

Fight Back: This Is A LAST RESORT

Now I know what you're thinking. "You told me DON'T fight the mountain lion!" And I was being serious...you shouldn't! However, if you have tried all the other things on this list, this may be your only and last resort. If the cat does attack you need to fight back. Grab anything at your disposal to use as a weapon and or defense.

It could be a stick, a rock, or if you had bear spray that is good. Air horns can also prove to be useful. Basically, you want to make yourself not easy prey. If fighting you seems like it will be a big confrontation nine out of ten times the cat will avoid it. So there you have it, that is how to stay safe around mountain lions. Stay safe out there and remember, if you can help it, please don't try to fight a mountain lion.