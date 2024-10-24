Cat Steals Neighbor's Dinner And Brings It Back To Owner In Hilarious Viral Video

It's a cat burglar...literally! This adorable cat decides it's hungry so it steals the neighbor's dinner. Don't worry, it decided to bring it back to it's owner to share.

Cat Steals Neighbor's Dinner

Some people believe that if your cat brings you a dead animal it is because they think you are incapable of hunting yourself, and they want to help you. But, what if your cat brings you entire chicken dinner? A woman posted a hilarious video on her TikTok that shows her pet cat confidently conquering his dinner.

While the typical cat would bring in a mouse or a bird, this cat wanted to set the standards high. The video has the note, "Hopefully my neighbor was not looking forward to their chicken dinner tonight." Then the camera zooms in on the adorable black cat as he devours an entire chicken.

The woman cannot help but giggle as the cat steals her neighbor's dinner, although I doubt they found it funny. In fact, the woman could swear that she "heard shouting as he jumped the fence" with the chicken in his mouth. While this may seem like a rare occurrence to the rest of the world, the cat's owner was not surprised. She claimed that her cat has done this before. She stated, "He brought home a rack of ribs once."

The Internet Loves This Cat Burglar

One fan shared a common story. They wrote, "My mum and dad had a cat that brought their neighbors Xmas day turkey through the cat flap." Another person commented, "Please tell me you're a part of the Facebook neighborhood group! I need to know if people have said their dinner has been stolen!"

Countless comments shared hilarious stories about all of the odd things that cats had brought home to their owners. Ranging from traditional small rodents, to an entire baguette, cats never seem to dissapoint.