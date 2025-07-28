Couple Killed While Hiking At Devil's Den State Park With Daughters, Suspect Still At Large

A couple took their daughters to hike a trail at Devil's Den State Park in Arkansas. But a day of outdoors and summer fun turned to darkness and tragedy when someone murdered the couple.

Their killer still remains at large.

43-year-old Clinton David Brink and 41-year-old Cristen Amanda Brink are dead. The two took their 7-year-old and 9-year-old daughters to Devil's Den State Park to hike. According to a press release from Arkansas State Police (ASP), someone murdered both of them. Fortunately, their daughters were uninjured, but the pair are now orphans.

Authorities found the bodies of the couple on a Devil's Den hiking trail. They identified the suspect as a white male in a long-sleeved shirt with a dark hat and sunglasses. He was "driving toward a park exit in a black, four-door sedan." The man had his license plate obscured by duct tape.

Devil's Den Murders

"Investigators are asking those who visited the park on Saturday to check cellphone photos and videos or GoPro camera footage for images of the suspect," police said in their release. "They are also asking residents of the area surrounding the park to notify ASP if they have access to security and game camera footage."

The shocking deaths at Devil's Den rattled the community. They describe the area where the murders happened as "a remote and rural area, where the terrain is rugged, vegetation is thick, and there is no cellphone service." This may have played a factor in their deaths. Following the grisly discovery, authorities have closed the area.

Shea Lewis, the Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, said in a statement that they will increase police presence at Devil's Den and other state parks.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred at Devil's Den State Park. Our hearts are with the victims' loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," Lewis said, in part.

"Our Park Rangers are fully commissioned law enforcement officers, and they are actively engaged in ensuring the safety and security of our park guests," also added Lewis. "We remain committed to supporting the ongoing investigation and to maintaining Arkansas State Parks as safe, welcoming places for all."