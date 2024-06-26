Argument Led to Double Homicide at Colorado State Park

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation released the names of the two victims in last week’s deadly shooting at Lake Pueblo State Park.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation released the names of the two victims in last week's deadly shooting at Lake Pueblo State Park. According to Monday's announcement, the agency identified them as 29-year-old Dustyn Courtney and 20-year-old Trevion Lucas.

In the announcement, authorities also gave insight into what investigators think happened just after midnight on June 21 near Sailboard Beach.

They say it appears that Courtney got into an argument and a physical fight with an unknown suspect. Then, for some reason, the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot him.

Investigators also say they don't know why the suspect killed Trevion because it does not appear that he was involved in the original dispute. However, the investigation is still ongoing.

Authorities added that a group fishing at a dam near the beach heard the shooting and saw the suspect flee. They added that park police received a call about the incident at 12:45 a.m. and they responded immediately.

The Pueblo County Coroner's Office scheduled autopsies of the two men on Tuesday, but details of the results have not been publicized as of publishing this article.

In a statement, Joe Stadterman, park manager at Lake Pueblo, said they don't have the suspect in custody. However, he also said: "We believe there is no threat to guests in the park at this time."

While authorities initially closed parts of the beach for the investigation, they reopened them Saturday afternoon. However, the rest of the park remained open.

Lake Pueblo State Park

According to the Colorado Parks & Wildlife, the agency that manages Colorado's state parks, Lake Pueblo is the busiest park in the southeast region. In 2021, it received more than 5.1 million visitors

Located about 120 miles south of Denver, the park is home to Lake Pueblo, also called the Pueblo Reservoir. It covers more than 10,200 acres, making it the sixth biggest body of water in the state.