Country Singer Chris Janson Says Hunting And Fishing Are What He Treasure The Most Outside Of Being A Husband And Father

Country singer Chris Janson loves to hunt and fish. Just how much? Well, he puts it second to only being a father and husband. That's some dedication.

In particular, he told Fox News that he likes to share hunting and fishing with his children. Janson has four kids with his wife, Kelly Lynn.

"I've hunted with both of my sons and one of my daughters," Janson said "It's one of the greatest experiences of my life, and the thing that I probably treasure the most outside of my marriage."

In particular, Janson said that he has a little mini-me in the form of his 11-year-old son, Jesse.

"Having my youngest son is like a second me," he said. "I know people say all the time... your kids are carbon copies, but truly, my son is a carbon copy of me... We think alike. We walk alike; we talk alike... we hunt alike. It's one of the greatest opportunities I've ever had and privileges in life."

Chris Janson Speaks Out

The duo regularly hit the outdoors to enjoy hunting and fishing together. It's an important pastime for Janson.

"We hunt and fish every chance we get... if you don't find us on stage... you're probably going to find us somewhere hidden off in the woods, hunting, fishing, living the conservationist lifestyle. It's really important to me," he added.

It's also a way for Janson to connect with his religious beliefs as well. Janson said that he finds God in the moments he shares with his kids outdoors.

"A lot of people find God in certain places. I happened to find Him in those moments... If it was not in my life, I don't know that I would be the kind of man that I am today," he said.

Despite success, he tries to stay humble.

"I'm just a straightforward, straight-shootin' country guy who wears his heart on his sleeve," Janson said. "I say exactly what I think and mean what I say. I love my wife, I love my kids... I love hunting and fishing... I love everything that goes along with it. It's not just about the harvest. It's really just about the experience, mostly."