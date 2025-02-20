Blake Shelton Reveals Country Music Icon That Made Him Realize He Could Still Be A Hunter And A Singer

Blake Shelton loves to hunt and fish almost as much as he loves to sing. Okay, it's possible that he actually loves the former more. But there was a time when he thought he was going to have to give up his outdoor passions for country music stardom.

That's when he saw Tracy Byrd on the TV. He was watching the music icon's Weekend Outdoor show when he realized that he really could have it all.

"I was the guy that basically had already figured out what makes me happy by the time I was 14 years old: It's country music and fishing and hunting," he told Hook And Barrel. "I saw (Byrd's show) and remember going 'Oh my God! You can be a country singer and hunt and fish? Those are my two things!'" It's a good thing too because Shelton says that hunting and fishing are two things that he will never master, no matter how much he practices. That's what keeps him hooked much like one of those fishes he catches.

"Hunting and fishing is one of those things I'm never going to master," he said. "I'm never gonna dominate the hunting and fishing world, and 99.9% of the time I'm gonna lose. I'm gonna fail. And that's what keeps me hooked."