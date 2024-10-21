Blake Shelton Opens Up About Becoming Hunting Buddies With His Hero John Anderson

Blake Shelton is living the dream. The singer recently opened up about what's been like to become hunting buddies with his hero John Anderson.

Speaking with American Songwriter, Shelton remembered listening to Anderson when he was very young. Fast forward to the present day, and Shelton and Anderson are good hunting buddies. Shelton asked the music icon to join him on his Friends & Heroes Tour for two years in a row. The two bonded over their love for hunting and fishing.

Anderson ended up taking Shelton on a turkey hunting trip to the Everglades. Afterward, Shelton invited Anderson to come hunting on his Oklahoma farm. He explained what it was like hunting.

"It was pretty crazy to be with John Anderson down there in the Everglades and see all the s—t that he's singing about in 'Seminole Wind' and be down in there with him, spend an entire day with him down in that country," Shelton told American Songwriter. "That was cool."

Anderson is of course the voice behind classics such as "Seminole Wind," "Swingin,'" and "Straight Tequila Night." One of Shelton's earliest memories of an award show is of Anderson singing "Swingin." Shelton still remembers driving around in his first pickup truck listening to both "Seminole Wind" and "Money in the Bank."

"I think it is as simple as, for me anyway, to look as an outsider, how unique and different and special he is as an artist to stand out among, at the time, probably a completely new generation of country artists who were out having hits," Shelton said. "Then here comes John Anderson from the '70s and early '80s and just absolutely goes on a tear again all the way up into the early 2000s. He was having another string of hits again out of nowhere because his voice just sounds like home."

Despite being older, Shelton says he still very much looks up to the singer.

"I've been doing this a long time," Shelton said. "I know how hard it is to have a career that long and to have a resurgence and the work that goes into that. And for John, when you hear him sing, you're like, 'Oh, those are the good old days, and they're back again, and everything is going to be okay.'"