Fisherman Hooks Catfish Almost As Big As He Is During Fishing Tournament

A catfishing tournament in Illinois produced some jaw-dropping moments last week as anglers traveled from far and wide to compete.

According to the Telegraph, the largest catfish caught during the September 7th tournament weighed 100.3 pounds. That fish was a part of a first place, 172-pound three fish total. The winning team was made up of Chris Stout - from Tennessee - and Hunter Jones - from Missouri. The pair won the annual Alton Catfish Classic, defeating 74 other teams.

The tournament, which takes place in the Riverbend area, weighs its fish in Alton. Year after year, huge fish are caught and weighed during the competition. This year, prizes for the heaviest single fish, as well as the heaviest three fish total, were both awarded to the team of Jones and Stout. Regardless, other anglers enjoyed their day on the water all the same.

Chad McGinnis, an angler from Crossville, Tennessee, caught one fish that weighed 35 pounds. McGinnis recounted that the fish gave him all he could handle for quite a while. McGinnis continued on to applaud Alston as a "great place for catfish," mentioning he makes the trip up each year.

Notably, all fish that were caught on Saturday, were returned to the water after the weigh-in. The tournament, which is hosted by Bluff City Outdoors of Alton, and owner Mark McMurray, is consistently a fan favorite. McMurray takes plenty of pride in the event. "You've got three major rivers that come together here," said McMurray. He continued on that the big open water is perfect for huge blue catfish to spend their time in. The recipe is one that makes for successful days for many anglers.

McMurray, a seeming class act, was thrilled that the tournament provided a "great image for the entire Riverbend area." Moreover, McMurray emphasized how the tournament makes him "feel good for the city."

With catfish as heavy as those that were caught on September 7th swimming around, Alton is sure to stay popular with anglers for years to come.