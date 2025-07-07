Counting These Sheep May Take Awhile: People Are Stunned As More Than 300 Sheep Storm A California Street

When people tell you to count sheep to fall asleep, I am sure they never imagine you making it past 10 or 20 sheep. At least, I feel like that is the normal amount someone counts before they get sleepy, or just bored with the activity. However, I imagine that no one would ever expect you to count over 300 sheep, especially when you are awake. Well, that is precisely what happened. People were stunned as more than 300 sheep stormed a California street.

More Than 300 Sheep Storm A California Street

California is known for a great many things, but I have to say, sheep is not typically one of them. Although I now imagine that this moment may be something the state is known for. The Santa Barbara division of the California Highway Patrol got the surprise of a lifetime the other day. Imagine their shock when they spotted a massive flock of sheep as they stormed a California street. People Magazine shared that the flock got free of their enclosures and made their way to this location.

The highway patrol shared photos from the moment on their official Facebook page. The post shared that over 300 sheep decided to take a "little field trip." It was full of humor and sass. Part of the caption read, "Turns out, the grass wasn't greener on the other side — but that didn't stop them from trying!" Luckily, CHP responders "hoofed it" to the scene to help. CHP shared, "We're happy to report the flock is back where they belong, and everyone is baaahck to their normal routine."

I am delighted to know that the flock was safely returned and that there were no injuries to report. Despite the good news, police have advised local drivers to remain vigilant and be alert for any unexpected guests.