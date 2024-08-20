Shocked Homeowner Finds A Flock Of Sheep On Her Roof

While you may have heard of the expression "counting sheep" to fall asleep, this woman was counting sheep during the day on her roof! That's right. This horrified homeowner found a flock of sheep perched on her roof. Watch this hilarious video of the sheep on her roof.

Sheep On The Roof, A Hilarious Surprise

The NY Post reports that the homeowner, Kristen Jackson, was in bed with her partner when she heard a strange noise on the roof. The noise was loud and echoed within the house. It was so loud that Kristen feared a burglar had snuck onto the roof of the house. However, when she got outside, she was surprised to find a small herd of sheep on her roof.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Upon seeing the sheep, Kristen told the NY Post, "I just burst out laughing because it was kind of hilarious." She returned to the house and grabbed her partner, not wanting him to miss this unique experience. She stated, "He came out and turned around and was just shocked. He just started laughing at the fact that we had four sheep on the house, and they were just staring back at us."

Unexpected Visitors Explained

While most roofs are inaccessible to sheep, the homeowner explains how these sheep got on her roof. The home is partially submerged in a hillside. The herd snuck through a fence earlier in the morning. Then, they went to the hillside and used it to clamber up onto the roof.

While various farm animals, such as cows and sheep, are a common sighting on the road, this was the homeowner's first time with them on her roof. Kristen admitted that she was surprised when the sheep went down the driveway, through the fencing, and onto the roof.

However, these fluffy farm animals quickly spooked and made their way off the homeowner's roof. While Kristen thought the entire encounter was funny, she mentioned that she would be making adjustments to the home and the fencing to ensure this type of event never happens again.