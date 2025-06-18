Invasive Lizard Found At A California Park, Sparking Investigation And Hunt

Here's a sight that you don't see every day. An invasive lizard was found at a California park, sparking an investigation and hunt for the reclusive reptile.

A group of hikers discovered an escaped Argentine tegu at the Joseph D. Grant County Park in early June. The tegu is an invasive species native to Argentina. It took park rangers five days to locate the invasive lizard in the park.

Santa Clara County Parks posted about the invasive lizard earlier in the month.

They wrote, "A few days ago at Joseph D. Grant County Park, a group of hikers spotted an Argentine black & white tegu! They did the right thing and reported it Santa Clara County Parks Department staff and took these amazing photos. These lizards are not native to the area and tend to eat bird eggs, small birds, small lizards, and various small mammals and invertebrates. They are docile so they won't harm people, but they do not belong in county parks. Rangers are currently on the lookout, so if you spot one, please report it to Department staff on site or call."

Invasive Lizard

Later, park rangers shared an updated post urging people to keep their distance from the invasive lizard. They wrote, "Please do not go searching for the tegu or trap it. If you see it, back away safely and notify rangers as soon as possible. Thank you for your cooperation. Park rangers are actively conducting foot patrols around Grant Lake to locate it."

Finally, they caught the invasive lizard near a dam. Staff spotted the tegu and also called rangers to assist in its capture.

They wrote, "While doing a routine inspection, Santa Clara County Parks staff spotted the elusive Argentine black & white tegu on the dam at Grant Lake in Joseph D. Grant County Park! Maintenance staff and park rangers were able to safely capture the tegu. Park rangers, in partnership with Santa Clara County Animal Services and California Department of Fish and Wildlife, were able to secure the tegu for transport. The tegu will be held by Santa Clara County Animal Services pending adoption should no rightful owner claim the reptile. The Department is thrilled that the tegu was found safe and sound and is on its way to finding a home."