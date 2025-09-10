Climbers Stage Heroic Rescue Of Boomer The Dog After Two Days Stranded On Cliff

Many people consider their pets family — they want to protect them at all costs. That is precisely how Tennessee hunter James Tyree felt when one of his dogs slid down a cliff. Tyree was out hunting black bears with one of his 13 hounds. Boomer is an 8-year-old Treeing Walker Coonhound and was no novice to hunting. However, that day proved to be tricky, and the poor pup slipped and fell off a cliff. Luckily, he did not fall to his death, but he did get trapped on a narrow ledge. Tyree could do nothing to save him, so he called in some climbers who completed a heroic rescue of Boomer the dog.

Boomer The Dog Spent Two Days Stranded On A Cliff

Boomer knew he was in trouble the second his paws began to slide over that cliff's edge. When speaking with OutdoorLife Magazine, Tyree shares that after his dog fell, it began to dig a shallow dirt "nest" to rest in. Boomer likely did this for comfort and as a form of shelter while he awaited rescue. Unfortunately for Boomer the dog, that rescue was not as swift as he and his owner may have hoped. Despite his best efforts, Tyree could not get down to his dog safely.

Worried that his dog was suffering from injury or that it would starve to death, this owner decided to take action. Tyree reached out to "Aric Fishman, a local climber and the owner of Outdoor Skills and Thrills." He shared the story of what had happened along with Boomer's GPS tracking data. Fishman, along with two fellow climbers, agreed to the rescue mission. While he had experience with climbing, this would be his first dog rescue and his first time navigating an area with such thick foliage.

Regardless, Fishman and the other climbers arrived ready for the task.

Climbers Stage A Heroic Rescue Of Boomer The Dog

The team came fully prepared. They chose the best route to get to Boomer, set anchors on the ledge, and even cleared brush so their ropes wouldn't tangle. Fishman even brought his own dog's harness to attach to Boomer once he reached him, as well as various tools to help manage Boomer if he was not in a friendly state. However, Fishman's biggest concern was whether or not Boomer would still be alive. After a fall like that and two days with no food, exposed to the elements, the climber had a shred of doubt in his mind about Boomer's condition.

Luckily, when he reached the edge, he found Boomer alive and surprisingly uninjured. The poor pup was weakened from the experience, so the climber ensured he got ample treats and water before hauling him back up, over the cliff's edge. Fishman even shared that Boomer was able to walk out of the woods by himself. He claimed, "he was slow and stumbling around a bit," but he walked out all on his own. Tyree was immensely grateful to the climbers and tried to pay them for their heroic rescue of his dog, yet they refused.

"Most people want to get paid," Fishman explained, "but our mentality is, if someone is in need of help, we're going to help them."