Climber Dies While Trying To Help Fellow Climber Who Broke Her Leg At Summit: Now She's Missing

An Italian climber has tragically died while trying to help his fellow climber, who broke her leg at the summit of a Kyrgyzstan mountain.

According to The Times, 49-year-old Luca Sinigaglia has sadly died after attempting to help his fellow climber. He passed away after suffering both low oxygen levels and hypothermia at Pobeda Peak. A skilled climber, Luca had summited the mountain several times to bring supplies to his friend, Natalia Nagovitsyna. He tried to bring her food, water, and a tent after she broke her leg.

Sadly, Luca didn't make it back up to the peak, suffering a possible cerebral edema. He collapsed and died in an ice cave.

"He carried out an act of great courage. He would never have left anyone behind, and especially not Natalia, with whom he had survived an experience that made them very close," said Luca's sister, Patrizia Sinigaglia, per The Times. "It was an action to be proud of that unfortunately did not allow him to return to us. But that was Luca."

Climber Dies Trying To Save Friend

Rescue efforts continue to try to save Nagovitsyna after 13 days trapped on top of the mountain. It's unclear if she is still alive with worsening weather conditions. Search and rescue teams are uncertain if the climber will survive the extreme weather conditions of the mountain. Alexander Pyatnitsyn, vice president of the Russian Mountaineering Federation, told The Times that it "will be almost impossible to save her."

"There's a three-kilometer-long ridge, and it takes at least 30 people in such a situation to rescue a person from there," Pyatnitsyn said.

But Luca refused to give up on his friend, who he had known for years. He gave his life to try to save hers.

"After that, they spoke often, agreeing every so often to meet up on some mountain around the world," Luca's sister said. "He has performed an act of great courage. We can hold on to this knowledge. He would never have left anyone behind."

May we all have such good friends that would help us in our times of need.