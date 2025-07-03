People Are Outraged After Someone Cut Down Live Trees To Make A Lean-To Shelter On Casper Mountain

I am all for learning survival skills. After all, when you are stranded in the wilderness, knowing how to build a shelter or start a fire can make all the difference. However, you should practice them in suitable places and at the appropriate times. For example, at a nature-survival class, great timing! At a public campground ...maybe not the best idea. At least not if you plan on destroying nature, which is precisely what this one person did. People are outraged after learning that someone cut down live trees to make a lean-to shelter on Casper Mountain.

Someone Cut Down Live Trees To Make A Lean-To Shelter

Knowing how to build a lean-to shelter is a great survival skill. It is one of the simpler shelters to make. Additionally, it can help protect you from the elements when you are stranded in the wilderness. The shelter is three-sided and typically features a slanted roof that leans against some sort of support, like another tree or frame. While this can save you when you have nothing else, when you are at a public campground, you should have something else to shelter you from the elements, like a tent.

However, one person who visited a popular campground on Casper Mountain decided to put their survival skills to the test. Rather than opt for the comforts of a tent, this person decided to cut down live trees to make a lean-to shelter. If you still have any sympathy for this tree murderer, this may change your mind. I tried to hold out hope that maybe there was a valid reason for the destruction of the trees, but once Cowboy State Daily reported that there was a recliner inside the shelter, all potential doubts were erased.

Not to mention, they also reported that "Trash was strewn about the site." Trails Alliance director, Austin Burgess, spoke with Cowboy State Daily on the matter. He shared how the alliance and volunteers spent time cleaning up the mess. Additionally, their goal is to "make it look like nothing happened up there." While it is unlikely that the vandal will be caught, if they are, they could be facing jail time.