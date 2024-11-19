7 Different Types Of Shelters And How To Build Them

While we all hope to never be stranded in the wilderness, sometimes things happen. In this article I will share with you different types of shelters and how to construct each of them. Hopefully, you will never need to put this knowledge to use. However, knowing the difference between shelters and which types work best for certain situations can be a live saver. So, let's dive into the different types of shelters and how you can build them.

Different Types Of Shelters And Building Them

When it comes to survival there is no one shelter fits all type of deal. Depending on your location, resources, and skill level, different shelters will prove to be better or worse than others. However, the more knowledge you have of them the better equipped you are to survive any situation. Here are a handful of different types of shelters.

1. Natural Shelter

Sometimes, nature is on your side and may provide you with a natural shelter. Examples of this can be a cave, fallen trees, dense bushes, or cliff overhangs. The point of a natural shelter is that is provides you with the bare bones already. While a cave may seem like the best-case-scenario because you don't have to build anything it can also be deadly. That is mainly because another animal is most likely using it for cover already. However with things like fallen trees you can create a lean to shelter against it. Similarly, you can find temporary relief in a dense bush from wind, or use a cliff overhang to shield from rain.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

2. Lean-To Shelter

These are a common favorite when it comes to different types of shelters. That is because it is one of the simplest to make. Like stated above you can create a lean-to shelter against a natural shelter. To create a lean-to shelter you just need to find two trees about 10' apart, or create two polls of the same distance. Then you get a long pole and rest it between the two. Next, gather lots of thinner and shorter poles or branches and lean them at a 45 degree angle against the ridge pole in the center. Cover your shelter with leaves, grass, or bark for insulation and be sure to face it away from wind.

3. Debris Hut

Yes, this shelter is as exciting as it sounds. This shelter is if you do not plan on having a fire and if you need to make something fast. You first start by making an A-frame and drive it into the ground. Then you use a ridge pole on top of the A-frame. Collect lots of thinner branches, leaves, grass, bark and layer it around and around until it is thick for insulation. This is basically nature's sleeping bag for you. Lay debris on the inside as well to help insulate.

4. Snow Cave

When it comes to different types of shelters, you need to be prepared for all climates. In a frozen or snowy location resources may be limited. So you will need to build your shelter out of snow. Manually pile the snow so it is as least 4 feet high. Then dig down to the ground level and dig out a space large enough for your body. Survival Dispatch suggests that you "collect several sticks about 6" long and drive them straight down into the top of the drift every few feet." This should alert you if you begin digging too close to the top and could cause a cave-in of your shelter. Make sure your inside is large enough for you to sit, lay die, and turn around. Build a slightly raised area for sleeping

5. Desert Shelter

Similar to the snow cave, the desert is not a survival-friendly place. If you find yourself in the desert you can build a scout pit. A scout pit is a body-sized trench that you would dig in the sand and cover with a tarp. You create an opening on one end and a little tunnel that you crawl through to reach your small shelter. If you don't have a tarp you need to bury yourself in the deepest trench you can...talk about claustrophobic.

6. Tarp Shelters

A tarp is definitely something you want in your survival kit as it can come in handy. You can wrap it around yourself, throw it over a lean-to shelter, hang it over some branches, the options seem endless. It also comes in handy in the scout pit shelter. A tarp truly assists with all different types of shelters. They are also fast to put up, don't require many resources and are waterproof.

7. A-Frame Shelter

Form a triangular shape with two slanted walls using large sticks. This shelter provides protection from all sides but will require a bit more effort and resources. You will need to prop a long ridge pole between two supports, like trees. Then, lean sticks against both sides to create your triangle shape. Cover the frame with grass, leaves, or bark for insulation.

These are just a few of the different types of shelters. Hopefully knowing the basics can make you feel more prepared or at least know what to pack if you plan on venturing into the wilderness. Good luck with building your shelter.