While hunting offers numerous rewards, it also entails some risk. Besides facing the elements and potential wildlife, many hunters get into trouble from a specific issue: trespassing. It can be easy to lose track of property lines when you are in the middle of a hunt. Also, some hunter apps, such as onX Hunt, don't always have the best accuracy, therefore do not always prevent trespassing. So how can you still use the popular hunting app while ensuring that you do not trespass?

This Hunting App Doesn't Always Prevent Trespassing, Which Could Get Hunters Into Trouble

Many hunters rely on hunting apps such as onX Hunt. The GPS on the app is relatively good; however, it can be off by a few yards. While that might not seem like too big a deal, it is. A few yards can mean the difference between public and private property. Therefore, if you are out fishing or hunting, you want to use the app as an assistant, but not rely solely on it. Although it is helpful, it is not foolproof. Additionally, you want to have your wits about you when it comes to direction because outdoorspeople are fully responsible for knowing their location and its relation to private property.

If you want to make sure all of your bases are covered, you should do a little background work before you head out for your hunt. In addition to using the hunting apps, you can also check county land records. Additionally, you could contact landowners for permission to hunt on their land. Also, always look for "No trespassing" or "Private property" signs, as they clearly indicate that you are not welcome there. Finally, if the land is fenced or shows signs of having livestock, it is considered private even without a posted sign.

Despite being slightly off, Cowboy State Daily argues that the onX Hunt app is "generally regarded to be accurate within a few yards." For those who have never used it, the app "features where the boundaries of hunt areas are." Additionally, it also shows the location of private and public land parcels. So, the next time you decide to go out for a hunt, you can utilize this hunting app, but ensure you also do some background work to help prevent any trespassing issues.