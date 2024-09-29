Chris Pine Saves Two Shelter Dogs Just Hours Before They Were To Be Euthanized

Not only is he an A-list actor but Chris Pine is a real-life hero for animals as well. The Hollywood star recently came to the rescue of two shelter dogs just hours before they were going to get euthanized.

Now, he wants to make sure that he finds them a good home, according to People. The actor saved the two dogs last year. They're a a 2-year-old Shepherd/Husky mix named Max and a 3-year-old Mastiff mix named Jack. The animal shelter planned to put both down before Pine came to their rescue.

The actor has acted as their support coach on the way to recovery. He's financed several surgeries and also spent money to train them as well. Now, Pine is partnering with The Animal Rescue Mission in Los Angeles to find them a loving home.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Pine told the outlet, "These two dogs ... they're still waiting for homes. So if there's anybody out there that reads this, I have two gorgeous, wonderful loving dogs that need a home."

Chris Pine Saves Dogs

Pine explained why the cause is important to him. "We have such a problem with adoption in Los Angeles. And such a problem in the shelters in Los Angeles, it's really horrifying. So I'm a big promoter of adopting, especially here. Because we need all the dogs off the streets that we can," Pine said who also owns two other rescue dogs.

California has a stray dog problem with 23,000 dogs in animal shelters in Los Angeles. Around 20% get put down. "Our shelter dog crisis is worse than ever, especially for large dogs," Shira Scott Astrof, founder of The Animal Rescue Mission, said in a statement. "Having advocates like Chris raise awareness about pet adoption is crucial to help to spread the word and save countless precious lives."

Ellie Mosser, the community relations specialist at Pets Global, also commented as well, "We know these are truly special dogs. Our hope is that by covering their initial food expenses people who may have been on the fence about being ready to adopt will get the little push they need to open their hearts and homes to give these boys the life they truly deserve."

Pine hopes to get the dogs adopted by mid-October.