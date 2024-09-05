Man Goes On Rampage Killing 81 Animals In Terrifying Scene

A southern California man was arrested after killing over 80 different animals during a killing spree, which lasted several hours.

According to People, Vincente Joseph Arroyo was the accused, and eventually arrested, man in question. Arroyo reportedly killed 81 animals, over a three hour period. Miniature horses, guinea pigs, chickens, ducks, goats, and rabbits were some of the critters who were killed for seemingly no reason. Arroyo, who lives in Prunedale, is 39 years old. He lived on the property with all the animals he killed on the morning of September 3rd.

Prunedale residents within a 5-mile radius of Arroyo's violent spree were ordered to shelter in place the morning of the 3rd. SWAT teams, as well as other agencies, made their way to Arroyo's property later in the day. After obtaining a search warrant, detectives recovered 15 different weapons. Of the 15, an unserialized handgun and assault rifle were recovered. Likewise, Arroyo was in possession of 5 long rifles and a shotgun.

In a press release, law enforcement confirmed that somewhere around 2000 total rounds of ammunition were seized, in addition to the firearms themselves.

Dozens of Animals Killed in Southern California in Man's Killing Spree

Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto said in a statement that the community is undoubtedly safer after the arrest of Arroyo, and the seizure of his additional weapons. Nieto continued that the work by law enforcement "prevented another tragedy from happening in the future."

In the press release from the Monterey County Sheriff's Office, details were provided regarding the charges Arroyo faces. Notably, Arroyo was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Arroyo was also booked with Vandalism and Criminal Threats; Cruelty to Animals; Illegal Possession of an Assault Weapon; and Willful Discharge of a Firearm with Gross Negligence.

Arroyo's bail was first set at $50,000. That bail was increased to $1,000,000 after detectives with the Monterey County Sheriff's Department obtained a bail enhancement. Arroyo remains in Monterey County Jail after his arrest. It is not yet known if Arroyo has legal counsel.

Regardless of what is to come, Arroyo's actions on the morning of September 3rd were horrendous and shocking.