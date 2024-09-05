Missing California Kayaker Found Safe In The Last Place You Would Expect

A missing man was finally found after getting separated from his family while kayaking in California.

According to People.com, the unidentified man is 57 years old, and lives in Cameron Park, California. On September 2nd, he was kayaking on Lake Natoma with his family. Eventually, the man was reported as missing, after his family was unable to find him for 3 hours. According to Metro Fire of Sacramento, that missing person report was made around 10 PM local time. A search began that evening, which involved boats and drones. While the search was unsuccessful that evening, it was set to begin again the following morning.

Shockingly, while search efforts continued the morning of September 3rd at the lake, the man was found miles away. According to Metro fire, it was around 6 AM when the man was spotted in the El Dorado Hills store in the Sacramento area. El Dorado County Sheriff's deputies spotted the man, after the missing person report had been sent out. The man was returned home after his identification.

Missing California Kayaker is Found by Sheriff's Deputies in a Grocery Store

Lake Natoma is a very popular destination for kayaking, as well as other aquatic sports. Notably, the lake allows motorized boating, but only up to 5 mph. As a result, kayakers, as well as paddle boarders and sailers, all enjoy the opportunities presented at Lake Natoma.

According to recreation.gov, the lake itself was created by the Nimbus Dam, which cuts across the American River. Moreover, Lake Natoma is a regulating reservoir for releases from Folsom Lake. Facilities available at Lake Natoma include one campground, 11 miles of paved bike trails, and 6 miles of multi-use trails. Likewise, the lake it known to provide excellent fishing from both a boat or the bank. Species of interest include, black bass, crappie, bluegill, rainbow trout and brown trout.

Lake Natoma is managed by the California Department of Parks and Recreation, and is a part of the Central Valley Project.

As relieving as it was to find the missing kayaker at a nearby grocery store, questions certainly remain about how the heck he got there without alerting anyone of his misfortune.