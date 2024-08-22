California Search And Rescue Randomly Bump Into Jay Leno While Searching For Missing Hiker

Okay, imagine for a moment that you're on the search for a missing hiker. That's when you randomly come across Jay Leno in a bit of a coincidence no one would believe. Fortunately, these search and rescue crews have a picture to prove it.

The San Dimas Mountain Rescue Team shared the strange bit of coincidence on Facebook. They were looking for a missing 78-year-old hiker. That's when they ran into former talk show Jay Leno. He was out for a drive and unfortunately hadn't seen their hiker. However, search and rescue crews eventually found him.

Rescue Crews Run Into Jay Leno

Checkout their original post below.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

"We found our missing person—and ran into Jay Leno along the way! Two days ago, a very fit, experienced, and prepared 78-year-old hiker, Mr. Yang, went out with a group to summit Mt. Waterman. His party returned to the parking lot, only to discover he wasn't with them. At 3:00 pm on Saturday, Mr. Yang was reported missing and Montrose, Sierra Madre, and Altadena SAR teams suited up.

For nearly 12 hours they hiked - practically everywhere - and found nothing. Meanwhile, they called in an assist, asking the San Dimas Mountain Rescue Team to be ready at the trailhead early Sunday morning. That morning, we were ready and waiting along with fresh crews from each team, search dogs, and other resources. After we completed our first assignment, we landed at Newcomb's Ranch, which just so happened to be where Jay and his friends rendezvoused for a drive. Unfortunately, they hadn't seen our missing hiker but they were grateful for our efforts.