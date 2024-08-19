Woman Survives For Four Days In Colorado Wilderness After Going Missing On Spiritual Hike

A woman survived for four days in the Colorado wilderness. She went missing after going on a spiritual hike in Southwest Colorado. The hiker disappeared while going on a solo hike.

Fortunately, search and rescue crews were able to find 53-year-old Gina Chase, according to the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say they found the Canadian in a "targeted search area." He left on a solo hike from Lone Cone, Colorado. Authorities were glad that they found the woman safely in the Colorado wilderness.

"Obviously, this is the outcome we were all hoping for, and we couldn't be happier for Ms. Chase and her family," said San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters in a statement. "The ultimate success of this mission is a real testament to our responders' tenacity, perseverance, and dedication."

The 53-year-old was on a spiritual retreat. The Animas Valley Institute was the organizer for the event. They described their organization as "a rich assortment of guided immersions into the mysteries of nature and psyche, including Soulcraft intensives, contemporary vision fasts, and training programs for nature-based soul guides."

Woman Lost In Colorado Wilderness

As part of the retreat, organizers discouraged attendees from bringing their cell phones on these planned solo hikes. They wanted to "to maximize their experience with nature." As part of the retreat, attendees went on solo hikes to experience nature. However, things turned quickly desperate when the 53-year-old didn't return back

The group leader decided to report Chase missing when she didn't return to the camp, and the group couldn't locate her. She was lost in the Colorado wilderness. Authorities encourage you to always bring a cell phone for communication. "You should always bring technology for communications," said Masters. "Furthermore, you should not starve yourself even if a 'guide' service suggests the opposite of these basic safety rules. Nature does not care about your safety and will kill you, especially if [you] are not properly prepared."

Following to the incident, organizers released a statement. "The Animas Valley Institute has run backcountry programs in Colorado since 1980 with no serious incidents. The safety of our participants remains our highest priority. We have been in direct contact with the participant's family during this immensely difficult time and remain committed to supporting them over the coming days and weeks."