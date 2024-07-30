Colorado Deputies Face Their Toughest Challenge Yet – Removing a 600-Pound Moose From Someone's Yard

When you work on the police force, you expect to get some crazy calls. However, the call that these deputies got the other day was one for the books. Colorado deputies got a call to face one of their toughest challenges yet. They had to remove a 600-pound moose from someone's yard! I bet when they woke up that morning, that was the last call they were expecting. Photos of this massive moose as well as the video of its rescue were posted on X with the caption: "How do you move a 600lb #moose? We found out because it took 8 people to move this one."

How do you move a 600lb #moose? We found out because it took 8 people to move this one. Mr. Moose was peering in windows & taking a break in a yard in South #Jeffco. #JCSO animal control officers & deputies assisted @COParksWildlife in safely transporting him back home. #Wildlife pic.twitter.com/EyBkS6iXyj — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) July 27, 2024

The Meandering Moose: The 600-Pound Moose In The Neighborhood

The 600-pound moose coined the name "The Meandering Moose" because that is exactly what he was doing. Wandering through Colorado residents' backyards and even peering through some windows. Not your typical peeping Tom! However, even 600-pound giants need to take a break. This massive moose was found relaxing in a resident's yard in South Jeffco. Both animal control officers and deputies assisted in the removal of the moose. Do you know how many people it takes to move a 600-pound moose? Well, this time it took eight!

The eight individuals slid the moose onto a tarp, and then everyone grabbed a side. As they worked together, they heaved the 600-pound moose off of the ground and carried it over to a trailer. The deputies then used this vehicle to help transport the moose back to its natural habitat.

How Big Do Moose Get?

It is well-known that moose are relatively big animals, but how big are they? First, it depends on which type of moose you are referring to. AZ Animals points out that there are four. subspecies of moose in North America. The largest, the Alaska Yukon moose, has reached weights of up to 1,808 pounds. The "smallest" isn't so small, it still reaches heights of up to 6 feet tall. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife informs, "The moose in Colorado belong to the Shiras subspecies, which are smaller than the subspecies found in Alaska and Canada. Colorado's adult moose can run 35 miles per hour, weigh up to 1,000 pounds, and stand six feet tall at the shoulder. " That "small" animal is still incredibly massive!

Moose are the largest members of the deer family. Additionally, they prefer habitats near lakes, rivers, or wetlands. However, it looks like they occasionally prefer the grasses of suburbia. Luckily for this 600-pound moose, it was safely returned to its wild habitat where it belongs.