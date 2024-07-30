Human-Bear Conflicts ‘Not Showing Signs of Slowing’ in Colorado

Wildlife officials say there has been a spike in human and bear conflicts across Colorado this past month. According to Friday's announcement, officials called the trend "worrisome" as it's occurring as natural food grows plentiful and well ahead of hyperphagia.

"It's weird because things are green, we've had decent moisture and natural food is available. So it's hard to explain why we are having so many issues," said Adrian Archuleta, a wildlife manager with Colorado Fish & Wildlife. He added: "It's been hot and heavy here for the last two or three weeks, and it's not showing signs of slowing down."

Although the agency did not quantify the trend, officials say they had to set significantly more traps this year than last. In 2023, the department received 3,526 reports of bear incidents. Of those, only 1.8% led to euthanization though.

Bears are after food across Colorado

Officials say that the root of the problem is food, so they're asking the public to take preventative measures by securing trash and removing attractants.

"As this year is proving, just because you haven't seen a bear in several years, doesn't mean that one won't show up this week and take advantage of a human food source," said Kevin Bryan, a wildlife manager in Cedaredge. "Make those food sources unavailable and a bear will move on."

Archuleta, who monitors wildlife in the Durango area, explained that most issues begin when bears find unsecured food outside homes and campsites. "Incidents start with a bear getting into one cooler at a campground, and then a few weeks later, we have a bear getting into a tent or leaning on hard-sided campers," Archuleta said. He added: "The incidents people think are small - like that cooler or pet food - lead to behavior that presents a danger to human health and safety."

Archuleta explained that officials want to address issues before they escalate to they risk human health and safety. "If we can get reports the first time there is an incident, we can proactively work to educate, remove attractants and give advice on securing attractants so that a trap may not need to be set," he said.

In areas where hobby livestock attract bears rather than birdfeeders and garbage, officials suggest using electricity as a deterrent. Rachel Sralla, a wildlife manager in Montrose, said electric fencing as well as electric mats "can help keep bears out of unattended cabins and homes."

Officials say to address the issue now

Officials add that it's important to address issues now and before bears enter hyperphagia — a state of constant hunger ahead of hibernation — in the fall, when conflicts typically arise. "It's critical for people to call our office when they first start having conflicts with bears so we can try to solve issues before they become conflicts," Archuleta said.