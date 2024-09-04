18-Year-Old Football Player Drowns While Kayaking With His Buddy

A Florida family is in mourning after an 18-year-old football player recently drowned. He passed away while out kayaking with a friend. The community is grieving the loss.

Authorities in in Eagle Lake, Fla. confirmed they found the body of Aaron Tillman. They fished Tillman's remains out of Lake McLeod on Monday September 2, according to a video statement on Facebook. Deputies confirmed they found the football player's body in about 13 feet deep water at the lake.

The teen went missing on Sunday. Both Tillman and a 19-year-old teen went on the lake. They were kayaking, but neither had a life jacket. To make the situation worse, Tillman didn't know how to swim. He also had never went kayaking before.

Fast forward, authorities are searching for the missing football player. The teen apparently fell into the lake and couldn't resurface.

"The woman told deputies that she jumped into the water from the kayak to swim, but when she resurfaced she saw Tillman in the water and struggling to stay above water," according to the sheriff's office. "She told detectives that she did not know if he fell or intentionally got into the water. Despite the efforts of the woman and a nearby witness who went into the water to help, Tillman disappeared in the water."

Football Player Dies

News of the football player's passing devastated his teammates as well as friends at Ambassadors Christian Academy in Winter Haven. They mourned his loss sharing tributes.

"He was such a respectful, honorable kid," football coach Eryk Anglin told the Miami Herald about the teen. "He never talked back, always tried to get the team to listen to the coaches. He didn't deserve this."

In a GoFundMe, organizers remembered what kind of person the football player was. He was a positive impact in his community.

"We lost one of the most beautiful souls you could ever meet," organizer Brandy Smith wrote. "Aaron touched the hearts of many people during his time here with us."

"It's very hard for all of us," Anglin told ABC affiliate WFTS. "The coaches, the players, the school. We're all going to miss Aaron."