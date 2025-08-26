Actor's Dog Drives Golf Cart Into Her Car In Story That Has To Be Seen To Be Believed

An actor's dog recently drove her golf cart into her car in a story that has to be seen to be believed. Jamie Lynn Spears recently revealed that her dog Cricket made a mess of things.

The dog got on a golf cart and crashed it straight into Spears' nearby car. In a video posted to Instagram on Saturday, Aug. 23, Spears showed how her dog managed to take off on the golf cart. The ride was short lived because the animal crashed into her Escalade.

"Cricket decided to take the golf cart for a ride...into my Escalade. yes, the golf cart was off, & he turned it on somehow, and left his mark. ?," she wrote in the caption.

The dog crawled into the golf cart, pressed the pedals and sent the cart straight into the vehicle in the garage. Cricket then quickly fled the scene. The dog video drew plenty of attention online.

Dog On A Golf Cart

One wote, "And scared the daylights outta himself! ?Lol ....I hope your car is ok!!!"

Another wrote, "Holy crap on a cracker! Had to see the video to believe it!"

Yet another wrote, "I swear yall animals are always doing something lol!"

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time that Spears had an incident with animals and cars. Previously, she accused Teslas of being secret cat killers.

"I know there's much bigger things going on in the world right now, but somebody's gotta let Elon Musk know that the Tesla is a secret cat killer and it's a problem that we really got to fix," she says in the video. "We have now lost—I don't even want to tell you how many cats."

She also added, "Since the Tesla is so quiet, maybe he could like make one of those noises that bothers like cats or animal ears when it cranks up. That way they know something's happening and they aren't caught off guard and things don't end in a very tragic way."

However, she later added that she didn't run over any cats herself. She was just speaking out about the issue.

"1.) I did not run over any cats. 2.) TESLA is not to be blamed, and was never intended to be 3.) user error is admittedly involved. 4.) we always check for animals before moving a vehicle. 5.) I was only making a suggestion about something I think would be extremely helpful, and the geniuses at @teslamotors are the best to go."