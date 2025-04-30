Hunting Legend Bags A Turkey At 94-Years-Old From Custom Golf Cart Blind

Hunting legend and Mossy Oak figurehead Fox Haas is at it again. Despite being 94 years old, he hasn't lost his aim, nailing a turkey. Haas made the impressive shot from a custom golf cart turkey blind.

The hunting legend's accomplishments were shared in an Instagram post from Mossy Oak. Over his 75 years of hunting turkeys, Haas has seen a lot of birds. But at his advanced age, it's become an issue to battle his health more than the bird. Age-related mobility has made it difficult to get out there and hunt like he used to.

Fortunately, his son, Toxey Haas, converted a golf club into a mobile hunting blind. It allowed the hunting legend to bag a globber with ease. Just check out the proud Instagram post.

Hunting Legend Bags Turkey

It's captioned, "Well, we never thought it would happen again. But here we are. Three years after Mr. Fox's last turkey, back near the same spot we call "Fox's Corner." To paraphrase Col. Tom Kelly, Mr. Fox sat there waiting, gun up, and heart thundering, and said to himself what he's said on every single occasion: "I'm glad I lived to see it one more time." At 94 years old, Mr. Fox squeezed the trigger on an old gobbler, one more time."

They continued, "@toxeyneillhaas has always been known as an ace blind builder, but he took this golf cart to another level of invisible. Mr. Fox woke up feeling good, and a willing long beard took care of the rest. Getting Mr. Fox with his back against a tree again has been impossible for three years. But a creative setup and a morning with a little "handling" from the other side, made it possible."

They concluded, "We got him back home to Mrs. Evelyn, hung his turkey from his closet door and the rest is history."

It sounds like they made the impossible possible once again. The Haas family are well known in the hunting world thanks to Mossy Oak. In particular, Fox Haas has garnered a reputation for his impressive number of turkey kills.