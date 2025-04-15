Wild Turkey Goes Amuck In Grocery Store, Gets Police Called On It: "No Harm, No Fowl"

Well this is just fowl! A wild turkey made a nuisance of itself at a grocery store in Indiana. Shoppers got more than butterballs while visiting a local grocery store.

Ultimately, police had to get involved in escorting the wayward bird off the premises. Don't you just hate when your Thanksgiving dinner fights back? The St. Joseph County Police Department shared the body cam footage of the strange encounter.

They wrote, "Call of the Wild (Turkey): Anyone hear about a turkey causing chaos in Martin's? The good news, no harm, no fowl. The turkey was peacefully escorted off the premises and released completely unharmed. Props to all responding officers—especially K9 Officer O'Konski, who's now certified in poultry negotiations!"

The incident happened on April 10. In the video, a dispatcher asks, "9-1-1, what is the address of your emergency?" The video was shared on the department's Facebook page . In the video, a police officer explained, "There's a very large turkey that just went in the store." Police further incisted that the bird was chasing shoppers around.

Turkey Vs Cop

The incident happened at Martin's Super Market Pharmacy. Police officers typically deal with crooks and not wild animals. But the officer still did his best to try to get the large bird out of the grocery. At one point, the turkey jumped on top of a shelf near the pharmacy, knocking items to the ground.

The police officer really didn't want to get beaked by the animal. So he requested backup.

"We need animal control out here," he told the dispatcher. "It's like, knocking everything from the shelves." K9 Officer Kyle O'Konski ultimately is the one that helped remove the bird. Closing in on the turkey, he ended up grabbing the bird with his bare hands. His colleagues warned him to be careful of the talons.

But O'Konshi handled it all like a seasoned pro. The officer escorted the animal out of the store with just one hand to the gratitude of his colleagues and shoppers alike. "One turkey detained," the dispatcher said.

Ultimately, the police officers escorted the bird back to the wild.