Backpacker Missing In Canada Wilderness: One Of Two Dogs Discovered Alive

A backpacker is still missing after departing to go on a hike by foot in Canada. A native of Norway, he wanted to explore the Canadian countryside but disappeared along the way.

No one has seen 29-year-old backpacker Steffen Skjottelvik since July 25. He departed on foot with his two dogs from Fort Severn in Ontario. He planned to make it to York Factory in Manitoba by August 15. However, according to People, he never made his final destination. He is still missing with authorities searching throughout Canada for him.

"Contact was made with him on Aug 13 when he arrived at Nanuk camp, where he stated he had lost one of his dogs along the journey," the RCMP said. "On Aug 14, he made contact with York Factory, stating his expected time of arrival there would be on the 15th. He believed he was about 20 kms [kilometers] away from York Factory."

Backpacker Missing In Canada

However, he didn't show up on August 15. Local guides used a helicopter to search the area for him. Eventually, search and rescue located one of his dogs and a backpack.

"One of the dogs, belonging to the missing traveller, made it to York Factory, but another dog had been lost earlier," the RCMP said. They believed he may "have tried to cross the Hayes River as he neared York Factory."

However, conditions at the river became dangerous due to heavy rains in Canada. Still, search and rescue crews are hopeful to find him.

"We have not located him as of yet, but the search is continuing," the spokesperson said.

Skjottelvik's family is thankful for the search response so far.

"The family wants to underline the importance of the co-operation between the official side in Canada and also the private network ... that is helping. They appreciate the support enormously," family spokesperson Christian Dyresen told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Lars Jorgen Sorensen, Skjottelvik's uncle, said it was his nephew's dream to cross Canada by foot.

"He has prepared himself for this trip for many years. He got to know many people while walking. He also lived with them for longer periods, before moving along," Sorensen said.