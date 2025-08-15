Taylor Lautner Talks Taking His Dogs Out In The Wilderness

Actor Taylor Lautner loves going out into the wilderness and takes his two dogs, Remi and Lily, out as well. He says that he wants them to be able to express their wild sides.
Lautner adopted both from the rescue. He and his wife hit the mountains this summer to take the dogs to explore the outdoors, according to People.
"We really wanted to put an emphasis on spending this summer outdoors and in nature a lot," Lautner said. "They got their Blue Buffalo in them, helping fuel them along the way. It's been a great summer so far, and we're going to keep it going."
Lautner says that one of the dogs, Remi, loves hiking and going off the beaten path.
"She loves everything except for water," Lautner said. "She's so picky, even about surfaces. If she steps on a surface she doesn't like, she freaks out. So she definitely doesn't like stepping in water. [She's] like, 'Something got on my feet and it's gross.'"
Taylor Lautner Talks Outdoors
"People ask, 'Do you have kids?' and our response is, 'Yes, we have two. And they're our dogs,'" Taylor said. "They are our family. They are our children."
Their adventures have drew plenty of responses on social media. One person wrote, "Remi has become more popular than Dora the Explorer... Queen!!"
Another wrote, "Remi is a great actress. That started with this beautiful blue eyes!" Yet another wrote, "You dont look tired your running faster than the pup at the end of video . Lol you look so happy is great to see." The actor still has plenty of fans and so does his dogs now.