Taylor Lautner Talks Taking His Dogs Out In The Wilderness

Actor Taylor Lautner loves going out into the wilderness and takes his two dogs, Remi and Lily, out as well. He says that he wants them to be able to express their wild sides.

Lautner adopted both from the rescue. He and his wife hit the mountains this summer to take the dogs to explore the outdoors, according to People.

"We really wanted to put an emphasis on spending this summer outdoors and in nature a lot," Lautner said. "They got their Blue Buffalo in them, helping fuel them along the way. It's been a great summer so far, and we're going to keep it going."

Lautner says that one of the dogs, Remi, loves hiking and going off the beaten path.

"She loves everything except for water," Lautner said. "She's so picky, even about surfaces. If she steps on a surface she doesn't like, she freaks out. So she definitely doesn't like stepping in water. [She's] like, 'Something got on my feet and it's gross.'"

Taylor Lautner Talks Outdoors

However, he's trying to get her to like water more. "We've gotten out on the lake, and I think she's entertaining the idea more," he says. "There's definitely some coercing that goes on with balls and treats that helps with that, but it is a work in progress still."

Meanwhile, Lili is more of a homebody who loves the indoors. Still, she's also always up for the adventure. The actor considers part of them to their children.