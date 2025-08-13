Musician Absolutely "Gutted" After Pet Rooster Killed By Neighbor's Dogs

Musician Calvin Harris revealed that he's absolutely gutted over the loss of his pet rooster. Harris and his rooster Smokey were inseparable, but the musician revealed that the bird was sadly killed.

Taking to social media, Harris poured one out digitally for Smokey. He wrote on Instagram Stories, "RIP Smokey we love you ?."

He also revealed that he had been with the rooster since he was just a wee little chick. "Raised this lad from a chick to a majestic cockerel," he revealed. As for his death, Harris revealed the rooster was "murdered by the idiot neighbours grimey dogs."

It's unknown if Harris will be seeking legal action against the neighbor for Smokey's death. But he said that he was absolutely gutted by the death of the rooster. The musician shared a photo of him and Smokey alongside Smokey Robinson's "My Love for You." It appears the musician may have been the inspiration behind the bird's name.

Pet Rooster Killed

Harris loves his birds and has taken to Instagram video in the past to share videos of his chickens. "Tried some watermelon on the little fellas this morning and it went down a treat as expected. What keeps your newborn baby chicks hydrated? Let me know in the comments !"

Smokey's death comes during what was an otherwise joyous time in Harris's life. He and his wife recently welcomed their first child at the end of July. The musician shared a series of photos of their baby boy, Micah. "20th of July our boy arrived. Micah is here!" Harris wrote in his caption. "My wife is a superhero and I am in complete awe of her primal wisdom! Just so grateful. We love you so much Micah ??????."

But with every rainbow comes a storm, sadly. The couple's joy has been tainted by the death of Smokey. Some may see just a rooster, but to Harris, the bird was much more than that. As with any pet, his death hurts, and it hurts that the bird was murdered, cut down in his prime. I'm sure Harris is dealing with many mixed emotions right now.