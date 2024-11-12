Your Own Backyard Could Be A Hidden Danger This Winter If You Have Trees

When it snows it leaves behind a beautiful scene out of a winter wonderland. Fluffy, powder-like snow blankets the Earth and all seems peaceful. While it may look beautiful and serene there could be a hidden danger in your backyard that you are unaware of. This winter, if you have trees in your backyard you should be aware of tree wells.

What Are Tree Wells?

Snow doesn't seem dangerous. I mean other than the fact that it can make you freeze. It seems pillowy soft and like falling into it would do no harm to you what-so-ever. So how can it be considered a hidden danger in your backyard? Well, it turns out that it depends. Adventure shares some interesting news about tree wells that might make you look at that soft, pillowy snow differently.

"A tree well is a hole or depression that forms in the snow surrounding the base of a tree." It is most common with conifer trees and is also more common in the west. While snow in an open field compacts and becomes firm, snow under the trees does not. "The branches of the conifer trees prevent this settling from taking place, resulting in a depression of deep and very loose snow near the base of the tree."

Why does this matter? We aren't talking about a slight divot here. Depending on how long and hard it snowed, these tree wells can be 10 feet or more deep.

Why Tree Wells Are A Hidden Danger In Your Backyard

A hole 10 feet deep or more can definitely be dangerous. If you fall into it, it can be difficult to remove yourself from it. This is particularly true if you fall in head first. In fact, if you fall in head first you are in danger of suffocation. Imagine if you have young, small children, and they fall in. The results can be deadly. While you may think this is uncommon, "last year 17 people died" as a result of these tree wells.

Wilderness Medicine Magazine shares that "tree well deaths account for 65 percent of non-avalanche related snow deaths." Now, before you bolt the door and never let your little one play in the snow again know that there are precautions you can take to avoid this hidden danger in your backyard.

Be aware, know the risks and the facts about tree wells

Try to avoid areas under trees

When skiing don't use the wrist straps on your poles

Ski with a partner, of if playing in the yard always be outside with a buddy

These are just some of the tips you can follow to help prevent the odds of you falling into a tree well.