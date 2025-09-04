While many argue that wildfires can play a cleansing role in nature, Wyoming has zero tolerance for the 'let it burn' policy. Instead, agencies are rushing as fast as they can to try and douse the fires that have been raging across the state.

Wyoming Explains Why There's No Room For 'Let It Burn' Policy Amid Raging Wildfires

Although some states and areas allow wildfires to roam free, Wyoming does not. Wyoming State Forester Kelly Norris spoke with Cowboy State Daily on the issue. Norris said, "The State of Wyoming, we do not have a let burn policy; we have a put-out policy, immediately." Additionally, she pointed out that the Bureau of Land Management has the same policy as well as private lands. The main reason behind this decision is the severe consequences that can occur when a fire burns itself out. However, there are other reasons.

Assistant State Forester and Fire Management Officer Jerod DeLay shared that part of the reason Wyoming has a zero-tolerance policy for the "let it burn" approach is that "The Wyoming State Forestry Division oversees state school trust lands, which are intended to generate revenue for Wyoming's schools." If a fire raged across the lands to olong, it could "detract from the land's value for the school trust fund." Additionally, most state lands are interspersed among state, private, and federal properties. This means that those in charge of the fire are obligated to prevent it from spreading.

Is The 'Let It Burn' Method The Best Way?

When it comes to wildfires, many wonder if the 'let it burn' method is the best approach. Retired forester Karl Brauneis of Lander is not so sure. When speaking to Cowboy State Daily, he shared that he questions "the wisdom of the Wilderness Act." That act established a relatively hands-off approach when it comes to dealing with wildfires — at least in wilderness areas. Outside of those areas, agencies are permitted to use logging or controlled burns. This allows people to limit the amount of fuel for natural wildfires. However, there are some limitations. Brauneis shares, "Under the Wilderness Act, we can't go in after Labor Day and perform controlled burns. We have to wait for natural ignitions in June, July, and August."

The issue is that the risk of dealing with wildfires in the summer increases significantly. He argues, "Your risk to manage a fire in the wilderness in June and July is off the charts. And we see that. They blow out (of the wilderness and into the surrounding forest)."