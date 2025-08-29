Body Of Hiker Who Has Been Missing In Wyoming Mountains For A Month Discovered

After being missing for nearly a month, the body of a hiker has finally been found in the Wyoming Mountains. Authorities confirmed that they found the remains of 38-year-old Grant Gardner.

In a Facebook post, the Big Horn County Wyoming Sheriff's Office confirmed they located Gardner in the Cloud Peak Wilderness.

"On 8/26/25 during the late afternoon/ early evening hours, a professional climbing team from North Carolina summited Cloud Peak and descended on the northern route of the peak, prior to a summit attempt on Woolsey Peak the next day," the release read. "The climbers made a high altitude camp for the evening."

"While making camp the climbers noticed a slight reflection a few hundred feet above them underneath a ledge," the authorities also added. "The climbers were confident it was a backpack. Due to the rapidly approaching darkness, further investigation was too dangerous."

Hiker Found Dead

Authorities confirmed they found the deceased. This comes after a month of searching for the hiker.

"Teams launched on 8/27/2025 from the Greybull Airport and West Ten Sleep Trailhead," authorities continued. "First Flight of Wyoming graciously approved a final flight, and transported the teams to the North Carolina climber's high altitude camp. The SAR Team and climbers gained access to the area."

The Sheriff's Office also said a "difficult/dangerous recovery was conducted and Grant Gardner is being brought home to his family."

"Gardner's body was located in 1 of our 2 primary search areas, very closely matching one of the highest probability scenarios," officials said.

At this time, they have not determined the cause of death for the hiker. However, the family has een notified.

"We waited to release this final update pending family notification and to give them a moment to process. While it's not the outcome we hoped for, we are hopeful this will provide much needed peace and closure to the family," they concluded.

The wife of the hiker previously said that she's trying to stay strong.

"I'm in shock, I think, and trying to stay strong for the kids," she told Cowboy State Daily. "This has never happened in all the years he's gone out. He knows what he's doing and has the skills. I'm just hoping right now."