Body Found In Montana Wrongly Reported As Missing Hiker From Wyoming 'Rubbed At Raw Emotions'

Grant Gardner went missing after going for a hike around the Misty Moon Lake area. On July 29, he texted his wife letting her know that he had reached his desired destination, the summit of Cloud Peak. Unfortunatley, after he sent that text, he was not heard from again. Despite the countless volunteers and search parties looking for him, he has yet to be found. He disappeared on July 29, so naturally, his loved ones' emotions are on high alert. Imagine their despair then, when a body was found in the Montana river and was wrongly reported as the missing hiker.

Body Found In Montana Wrongly Reported As Missing Hiker From Wyoming

Confusion over a body found in the Bighorn River has rubbed some emotions raw. As the search for a Minnesota hiker continues, his loved ones are eagerly awaiting any news of his hopeful, safe return. Imagine their despair when reports of the body in the Bighorn River came out, and speculation online began. Many people assumed that the body of the victim there belonged to Grant Garnder, the Minnesota hiker who went missing in Wyoming.

However, it was not. Cowboy State Daily shares the details on that victim. The body that was found in Montana belonged to 82-year-old Alan Shaw. Mr. Shaw went missing while on that very river when his boat capsized. The search for Mr. Gardner is still in full swing. His wife, Lauren Gardner, had spoken with Cowboy State Daily previously regarding her husband's disappearance.

After texting her that he had reached his desired destination, he shared that the trek had been more challenging than expected. Mrs. Gardner shared that he texted her, "It was straight uphill on boulders." Despite the length of time that he has been missing, searchers and rescuers are still hopeful. Mrs. Gardner shares that she thinks "they're concerned he went off trail and got lost." Therefore, they are exploring all possible avenues and areas.

"I'm staying by my phone every second," the concerned spouse shared.

A Waiting Game

After the emotional turmoil following the incorrect speculation online, Lauren and her children now remain hopeful for her husband's return. She told the outlet that he is a skilled outdoorsman. Unfortunately, there isn't much to report on other than the fact that search and rescue efforts are still in full swing.

Additionally, she shared that not knowing is the most difficult part, and the confusion over the body found in Montana caused a lot of concern. This is why it is imperative to be mindful of what is shared on social media; this wrongly reported incident involving a missing hiker caused a lot of emotional distress. However, authorities assured her that the body that was recovered was not her husband's.

Now there is nothing left to do but wait and hope for the best.