Minnesota Hiker Still Missing One Week After Reaching The Top Of Cloud Peak: The Search Continues

While hiking can be a leisurely activity, it can also turn out to be quite deadly. Unfortunatley, thousands of people go missing while hiking each year, and that is in the U.S. alone. Recently, a Minnesota hiker joined that statistic as the man went missing after reaching the top of Cloud Peak.

Minnesota Hiker Still Missing One Week After Reaching The Top Of Cloud Peak

I am sure when Grant Gardner's wife received the text from her husband claiming he made it to the top of Cloud Peak, she never assumed it would be the last text she received from him. However, for seven long days, that has been the case. Grant Gardner had planned out a three-day hike around the Misky Moon Lake area. Like many hikers are advised to do, he shared his plan and route with someone, his wife.

His goal of this adventure, according to Cowboy State Daily, was "to summit the 13,166-foot Cloud Peak." Which is "the highest in the Bighorn Mountains." According to a text he sent his wife on July 29, Gardner met his goal. The text that he sent her let her know that he had accomplished his dream; he had made it to the summit. However, his text revealed some other details as well.

Cowboy State Daily shares that his text also informed his wife that the climb was "more taxing than he expected and he was tired." Not necessarily alarming comments, given that it was a steep climb. However, since that was the last form of contact with him, it raises the stakes a bit. Did Gardner have a medical emergency?

The Search Continues

Despite a week having passed, the search continues for the Minnesota hiker who went missing after reaching the top of Cloud Peak. Multiple search and rescue groups are on the move, and search teams are still optimistic they will find Gardner. Plenty of volunteers have also stepped up to offer their assistance, as well as the Wyoming Army National Guard.

The area where Gardner went missing is unfortunatley very challenging. Reports indicated that at least two rescuers have suffered injuries in their attempt to locate Gardner. Having rugged terrain and extreme conditions makes rescue all the more difficult. Gardner's car was located in the parking lot, and his phone records show that he made it to the top of Cloud Peak around 9 p.m. on July 29; however, there has been no sign of him since then.

While the situation appears daunting, the sheriff's department is not giving up. They asked anyone with any information or contact with Gardner to please come forward. You can contact them at 307-568-2324.