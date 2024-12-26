Another Hiker Missing At Grand Canyon As National Park Experiences Deadly Year

A Michigan woman went missing at Grand Canyon National Park earlier this month, and authorities have not yet found her.

According to Fox Weather, Martha Overholser is a 66-year-old woman who traveled to the Grand Canyon alone. Overholser traveled from Sault Ste. Marie, in northern Michigan. According to reports from the National Park Service, the traveler was on a commercial bus tour when she went missing.

Described as a 5'2" white female, weighing only 110 pounds, Overholser is not of large stature. She was last seen wearing a long off-white coat atop a grey hoodie. She was also carrying a navy blue bag.

Overholser, while traveling solo, was on a commercial bus tour at the time of her disappearance. Apparently, it is believed that Overholser may have walked from the Mather Point area. Notably, Overholser was last seen at Mather Point, on December 10th. Mather Point is located along the Grand Canyon's South Rim.

Michigan Woman That Went Missing In The Grand Canyon Earlier This Month Has Yet To Be Found

While Overholser herself has not yet been found, her phone was located. The phone was below Hermit Road, at an overlook called The Abyss. The Abyss is about 10 miles west of Mather Point. Such a detail has led authorities to guess that Overholser had set off from Mather Point, and walked westward, before her disappearance. If such had been the traveler's path, she would have most likely been headed toward Bright Angel Lodge, on Hermit Road, or toward Hermits Rest, which is the westernmost spot of the Grand Canyon's South Rim.

Being that Overholser was last seen at the Grand Canyon over two weeks ago, authorities are running short on places to look. With that said, the NPS has asked for any tips to be directed to their Investigative Services Branch.

Overholser is not the first visitor to the Grand Canyon to make the news this year. as 2024 comes to an end, so too does one of the more deadly years the park has ever endured. Dozens of visitors to the Grand Canyon have died in 2024. Tragically, Overholser was last seen in the same area where a BASE jumper died in August.