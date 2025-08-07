Missing Hiker, Who Broke His Arm, Survived For 9 Days By Eating Bugs

A missing hiker has been found alive after having disappeared for nine days. The California man went on a hike in Indian before disappearing. He vanished in early June while hiking near Dharamsala in the Himalayas.

According to Fox affiliate KTVU, Samuel Vengrinovich vanished after leaving his group campsite. Unfortunately, he became injured and could not make it back to the group. His sister Natasha Vengrinovich said that her brother was planning on going on a hike then disappeared. He left camp without his bag and cellphone in bad weather.

"And then Thursday, he texted us saying 'I'm gonna go on a hike' and then we started talking about doing a family reunion next month," Natasha said at the time.

The family was concerned about his safety and feared the worst. They set up a GoFundMe hoping to raise funds to hire trackers and search teams to find the missing hiker. Missing Hiker Survived

"Sammy was last seen while trekking, and we are deeply concerned for his safety," his father, Vlad, wrote in a GoFundMe. "These funds will go directly toward organizing search teams, hiring local trackers, covering travel expenses, and any other necessary resources to locate him as quickly as possible."

Fortunately, the missing hiker was found alive after nine days in the Himalayas. The man had a broken arm and no water or food. He put his survivalist knowledge to the test.

"He ate insects along the way to survive and was following the river to get to Dharmasala village," she said.

Fortunately, he wasn't severely injured. Natasha told the outlet, "To say it's a miracle is an understatement." They took him to the hospital to treat his broken arm and exposure.

The family is asking for help in paying for medical treatments for the missing hiker.

"We urgently need help to cover the immediate costs of the rescue operation," a message posted to the GoFundMe reads. "The incredible teams who searched for Samuel, day and night, require payment now, regardless of the outcome."

"In addition, Samuel faces significant medical care and hospitalization for his injuries, along with flights to reunite him with his family," the message continues.