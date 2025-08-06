Award-Winning Journalist Missing After Going On A Solo Hiking Trip To Norway

An award-winning journalist from Wisconsin is currently missing. He disappeared after going on a solo hiking trip to Norway. Unfortunately, he never boarded his return trip.

Award-winning climate journalist Alec Luhn is missing. He went on a four-day solo backpacking trip in southern Norway's Folgefonna National Park. However, according to CBS News, he never returned home following the trip. His wife, Veronika Silchenko, has heard from him since the end of July, and she's very worried.

She said that she thought cell service prevented him from calling during the rest of the trip. However, when he didn't come home on August 4, she contacted the police in the country.

"@alecluhn_ is missing in Norway," Silchenko wrote on her Instagram Stories Monday. "Please help us with any information."

Journalist Is Missing

The journalist went to Folgefonna National Park to explore the glaciers. His wife explained why the journalist took the trip. She said, "Alec is basically obsessed with the Arctic. He loves glaciers and snow, and he loves explorers, and he's a climate journalist, so for him it is always that story that now because of the climate change they're all shrinking, and he's trying his best to go to the coldest countries."

Following his disappearance, the "Red Cross search with volunteers and dogs and helicopters is underway in the area." Ingeborg Thorsland, a spokesperson for the Norwegian Red Cross, spoke about the current search for the journalist. He said, "Around 30 volunteers from the Red Cross and other organizations have participated in the operation. The search teams are local and familiar with the terrain, which has proven to be particularly challenging due to difficult conditions and demanding weather."

His wife also described the last time that she spoke with him.

"We exchanged a few texts. He told me that he is going to hike and sent me a picture. He looked fine, the weather was fine," she said.

She continued, "I started to worry slightly on Sunday, but then I thought that it's Norway and it's totally normal to be out of connection in the mountains, so I (decided to) wait and ... do something if he's not back online on Monday."