Woman Freezes To Death While Letting Dog Out After Taking Tragic Slip In The Snow

These winter storms are no joke. Apart from power outages and damage to homes, the frigid conditions are increasingly dangerous. While most people do not go outside during such storms, sometimes it is unavoidable. Additionally, sometimes accidents happen in the simplest of situations. That was the unfortunate circumstance for one Ohio resident. This woman freezes to death in her own backyard after letting her dog out into the cold.

Bathroom Break Turns Deadly: Woman Freezes To Death In Own Backyard

Unfortunately for our pups, they do not have the luxury of using a toilet. That means no matter the weather, they will be venturing into the great outdoors to relieve themselves. Either that or your house will be covered in pee-pee pads. Eugenia Michele Wadman, decided to go with the first option. She opened the door to her backyard so that her dog could use the restroom.

However, like any concerned dog parent, the 43-year-old didn't want her pooch to be out in the cold unsupervised. Therefore, she stepped outside with him. The issue with her choice is that she stepped outside wearing only "light pajamas", according to authorities.

With temperatures in the low 20s that is not enough protection from the harsh weather and freezing temperatures. While you may think it is fine for the three minutes it takes for her dog to use the bathroom, accidents strike when least expected. Unfortunately, that is what happened to Ms. Wadman.

Letting Her Dog Out Was Her Last Act

The NY Post reports that Ms. Wadman was found in her backyard on Jan 19 just before 11 am. You may be wondering how a woman freezes to death in her own backyard. After all, safety is a few short feet away, just go back inside. Well, it appears that Wadman sustained an injury while she was outdoors with her pup.

Authorities reported that she "appeared to have fallen and sustained injuries consistent with struggling and crawling on the snow-and-ice-covered yard." While exact details have not been revealed, it appears as if the woman fell while letting her dog out and could not get back up.

Crawling across the frozen ground, she was not able to make it to her home before the hypothermia began to set in. Authorities assume she died from the hypothermia and being exposed to below freezing temperatures overnight with no protection. While we know the unfortunate fate of Ms. Wadman, no one currently knows the condition of her poor pup.