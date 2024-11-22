When thinking of all the places I would never want to get stuck, somewhere with frigid temperatures makes it pretty high on the list. I despise being cold. However, we rarely get to choose our survival situations so it is best to be prepared for anything. Here are the top 5 tips for surviving in frigid temperatures.

Best Tips For Surviving In Frigid Temperatures

So you have landed yourself in a really cold environment, now what do you do? Your main focuses is to keep yourself warm and out of harm's way. Here are the best 5 ways you can do that and hopefully increase your odds at surviving in frigid temperatures.

1. Wear Proper Clothing

More often than not you will be willingly entering this frigid landscape. Even if you do not plan on getting stuck out there and having to survive, my guess is you didn't wander out there by chance. So, when you are packing for your excursion be sure you pack the right clothing and keep them in good shape.

Backpacker shares interesting information regarding proper clothing for cold weather. They state, "it's not actually your clothes that keep you feeling warm - it's dead air space." They argue that your clothes hold that layer of air near you allowing your body to heat up. So, contrary to popular belief you do not want skin-tight clothing. Opt for a baggy jacket that allows you to add layers underneath if necessary.

2. Sleep Practices Are Key

You may be thinking how on earth can I worry about survival while I am sleeping. Well, let me tell you how you prepare for sleep has a huge impact on your odds at surviving in frigid temperatures. First thing you want to do is eat a hearty meal before sleeping. In cold environments having a full stomach of warm food can help keep you warm throughout the night. That is because your body is warming up as it burns through the calories. Additionally, you want to warm up the rest of your body as well as your stomach. If you warm yourself by the fire right before you crawl into your sleeping bag it is easier on your body than trying to warm up on its own.

Finally, about your sleeping bag. Make sure whatever sleeping situation you have there isn't a lot of extra space. Dead air space will trap in cold and make it harder for you to maintain your body heat. So try to get the sleeping back as snug to you as possible. Also, get yourself off of the ground. Sleeping on the cold ground is a sure way to increase risk of things like hypothermia.

3. Don't Forget Hydration

I know this is something you worry about more in the desert than a cold environment. However dehydration doesn't discriminate. Be sure you are drinking plenty of water. Also, be sure to leave an inch or so of air space in your water bottles or containers. Cold air makes the water freeze which can cause it to break or bulge.

4. Get Naked If You Have To

I know this seems like an odd tip for surviving in frigid temperatures. Our instincts are to pile on more clothes, and you should! That is unless you get wet. If you fall into cold water and your clothes become soaked it can have life-threatening impacts. While it may go against your nature to shed the clothes you body can warm itself up much faster without the pounds of sopping clothing on top of you.

5. Stay Active

Surviving in frigid temperatures is all about keeping warm and keeping that heart rate up. Cold temperatures naturally lower our heart rate and that decreases blood flow. You want to keep your heart and blood pumping by continuously moving. Just be weary of sweating. Once you stop moving that sweat will make you feel even colder.