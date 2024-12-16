6 Items Not To Forget In Your Must-Have Packing List For Cold Weather Camping

I will be entirely honest with you, me and the cold are not friends. If it gets below 60 degrees, you will not see me outdoors camping. That being said, many people are braver than me and can withstand cooler temperatures. If you are someone who isn't afraid of a little cold weather camping, more power to you! However, you want to make sure you are properly prepared for it. Here are 6 items that you should include in your must-have packing list for cold weather camping.

1. A Big Backpack

While a backpack may be a common camping item regardless of season, you will need a bigger one for cold weather camping. The reason simply being that your clothes will take up more space. Big, puffy jackets need more space than a pair of shorts and a tang top. Be sure you bring one of adequate size to properly store all the clothes you will need to keep warm.

2. Tent

Again, seems self-explanatory right. However, think a little deeper. While shelter is always nice when camping, in cold weather camping it is essential. Additionally you need to plan ahead if there is chance of snow or ice. For snow or heavy wind you should look into a four season tent.

3. Proper Warm Sleeping Bag

You want to ensure that your sleeping bag is insulated enough to keep you warm all throughout the cold winter night. This is one of the most important items on your must-have packing list for cold weather camping. Additionally you want to acquire a sleeping bag that can handle even lower temperatures than what you are expecting to encounter.

4. Inflatable Sleeping Pad

When it comes to cold weather camping you want to be off of the ground. Add an inflatable sleeping pad to your must-have packing list. Not only will it be more comfortable to have this under you and your sleeping bag, but it will help you keep warm throughout the night.

5. A Stove That Can Handle The Cold

When it comes to stoves in cold weather camping, liquid-fuel stoves are the way to go. They still perform well in below-freezing temperatures. However be warned, they are heavier and often need to be primed before cooking. Additionally, remember to bring fuel as well.

6. Warm Clothing

Remember why you needed that big backpack? It is because to survive cold weather camping you will need lots of clothing. You will need three layers, a base layer, a mid layer, and a shell. The base layer should be snug and warm. Most people opt for Merino wool. The mid layer should be like a fleece pullover or a light jacket. Finally, the shell should be your barrier agains the cold and elements. This is the layer you want to ensure is water proof. By the way, multiple layers goes for your legs as well.

Additional Must-Have Packing List Items For Cold Weather Camping