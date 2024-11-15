While some people adore camping others find it to lack comforts that we have become accustomed to. However have no fear, there are ways to make camping comfortable for even the pickiest of nature-goers. Turn camping into glamping with these 5 easy steps.

1. Make Your Sleep Space Cozy

Let's face the facts, no one really likes sleeping away from home. Your bed is the most comfortable place to sleep and nine out of ten times when someone is rejecting a camping trip I guarantee you it is because of the sleeping situation. A sleeping bag on the ground just doesn't sound comfortable. Try upgrading it with an elevated cot or a blow up mattress. Bring warm and soft blankets and your favorite pillows while you are at it.

2. Bring Some Personal Touches

Adding things like carpets, flowers, or your favorite little knick knacks will help make the space feel like your own. Keep in mind the size of your tent or accommodations when selecting your personal items. However having these personal touches will make it feel like home in the wilderness.

3. It's All About Ambiance

Some people, like myself, are fearful of the dark. So camping in the woods can seem a bit daunting. Well, light up your space with some faux candles and solar-powered lanterns. Don't forget outdoor lighting as well. Sure it is important to have light within your tent but don't forget out your outdoor spaces around your tent as well. Make a nice little area for yourself.

4. Think About More Than Your Sleeping Space

While your sleeping space is important, you won't be spending your entire day inside of the tent. If you want to turn your camping into glamping you also need to focus on the outdoor spaces. Make your own little outdoor living room. Equip it with comfy lounge chairs, a fire pit, some tables and more. Decorate your tables with festive table cloths, bring games, make it a party!

5. Bring Good Food And Good Games

Now that you are all comfy cozy it is time to bring the space alive with delicious food and entertaining games. Nothing turns camping into glamping better than a gourmet meal and some quality entertainment. Step up your game from just hotdogs and smores and bring more than a deck of cards. A really fun game is glow stick bowling. You just need a ball, some water bottles and some glow sticks and you have hours of evening entertainment.