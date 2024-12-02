Wild Moment A Monkey Tries To Steal A Baby, Carriage And All

Family trips to the zoo can create some of the best memories — well most of the time anyway. However for this one man and his child, it was more of a nightmare. Panic struck as a wild monkey tried to steal his baby, carriage and all.

Monkey Tries To Steal A Baby

A video has been catching attention across social media. The clip shows a father holding his toddler in his arms as he pushes the baby carriage through the zoo. All seems normal until a group of monkeys descends upon him. The monkeys begin to corner him and he uses the carriage as a barrier between the monkeys and himself. All the while, clinging to his baby. Eventually, they successfully rip the carriage from his hands and begin rummaging through its contents.

While the father is unhappy that his carriage is being ransacked, it beats the alternative of the monkey trying to steal his baby. The toddler bawls at the encounter as the monkeys run off with various items from the carriage. Daily Mail shares that this is not the first monkey attack that zoo has encountered.

The Shoushan Zoo in Taiwan has been experiencing so many monkey attacks lately that they have guards walking around with water guns, prepared for such assaults.

How Common Are Monkey Attacks?

While this particular zoo has been dealing with monkey attacks lately, monkey attacks on humans are not typical. Although rare, monkey attacks on humans can be deadly. This father and toddler were lucky that the monkey only chose to steal the baby carriage and not the actual child. There have been other instances where monkeys have hurt the actual children involved in the attacks.

Most of the time, monkeys only attack if they feel threatened, hungry, or protective of their young. Additionally, attacks are more common in areas with high monkey populations. In order to best avoid a monkey attack, give them their space, avoid feeding them, and maintain a calm attitude.