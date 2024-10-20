Nine Critically Endangered Monkeys Die At Zoo In Two Days Z
Several Critically Endangered Monkeys Die At Zoo In Two Days — What's Going On

There's no monkey business here, just a sad tale of loss, and many questions of why. Several critically endangered monkeys have died over a period of just two days.

The incident happened at a zoo in Hong Kong. Zoo officials revealed that the primates contracted melioidosis. According to CBS News, Kevin Yeung, secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism confirmed the tragic news at the Hong Kong Zoological and Botanical Gardens. For those that don't know, melioidosis is "a bacterial infection in people and animals." It's spread through "is spread through contact with contaminated soil, air, or water."

