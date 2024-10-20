Several Critically Endangered Monkeys Die At Zoo In Two Days — What's Going On

So how did so many monkeys get infected? Well, you can blame workers at the zoo. Recently, the zoo under went some work to repair irrigation pipes at its flower beds. These flower beds were near the cages of the animals. The workers apparently disturbed the soil, sending it in the direction of the caged primates. The animals then got sick with the bacteria infection after an incubation period.

"We're saddened by the passing of the nine monkeys," the official said. "The incubation period for melioidosis in primates is about a week and this matched with the period after the soil digging work."

On October 13, eight monkeys died from the disease. On the following day, another monkey passed away. What makes this especially so devastating is also that several of these monkeys are critically endangered. The nine dead monkeys include a De Brazza's monkey, a common squirrel monkey, three cotton-top tamarins, and four white-faced sakis.

The cotton-top tamarins "are one of the most endangered species of primates in the world." There's less than 6,000 of the animals remaining in the wild. With the species so low, then devastation like this can be costly. Another De Brazza's monkey showed signs of an infection. But zoo officials say that it appears to be in stable condition as of now.

Zoo officials don't predict that the illness will spread to visitors. Still, I have to ask how can we avoid something like this from happening again? Zoos need to do better at protecting their animals from harm.