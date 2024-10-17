Horrific Photos Show Inside Zoo Where 500 Animals Allegedly Died

If you're an animal lover, than this article is going to be hard to read. However, the contents of it are very important. It sheds a light on a harrowing tale that needs to be addressed. Several photos of Britain's "worst zoo" have begun to surface showing gruesome photos of the animals suffering within its cages. Not only are the animals suffering but allegedly 500 animals died within the confines of that zoo.

500 Animals Allegedly Died In The Worst Zoo

There has been debate on the ethicalness of zoos for quite some time. While some argue that zoos help educate the public and help with conservation efforts others disagree. Those not in favor of zoos argue that they are a form of animal cruelty. Although there are some zoos that live up to the ethical standards that they set out, not all do. The South Lakes Safari Zoo in Dalton in Furness, Cumbia has missed that mark completely.

The Daily Mail reports that this zoo has been the source of controversy for quite some time. "With a keeper being mauled to death by a tiger over a decade ago and nearly 500 animals dying at the facility in the span of three years." It is no wonder that this zoo was given the title of the worst zoo in Britain.

How is it that 500 animals died in this zoo? While the circumstances vary by situation, unfortunately the end result is the same. The zoo has had many issues with safety including, "30 lemurs dying in a blaze, and the escape of a white rhino - which was later gunned down."

As if that wasn't enough the "worst zoo" also had " a string of hygiene and welfare issues ...including rhinos being kept in stalls so small they were unable of turning."

Harrowing Photos From Inside The Worst Zoo

Gut-wrenching photos were shared with BBC that showed injured and dead animals at the zoo. While we will not include the photos here due to their graphic nature we can share what some of the images depicted. One photo showed a zebra lying on the floor of its pen with its bloodied hoof stuck in between the bars of its enclosure. The poor thing was lying in its own feces and had a rag thrown over its eyes. It was later put down.

Another showed a giraffe with an injured head. The poor creature had hurt itself on the bars of its enclosure during public feeding sessions. Additionally an image of a capybara covered in welts and blood was also featured. It is enough to sadden even the toughest souls. These poor animals are suffering tremendously and based on the state of the creatures in the photos it is no surprise that 500 animals died at this horrific place.

The mistreatment didn't just stop with the animals either. Staff were horrified at the state of the zoo and begged for changes to occur. An ex-staff member shared, "I saw staff in tears, I saw staff leaving regularly," however no changes ever occurred. Despite a new organization promising improvements to the zoo, the horrendous events continued to unfold.

Previous Employees Tell All

Previous employees share some intimate and disturbing details about what went on behind closed doors at the worst zoo. One staff member shared that "fighting and inbreeding were a a common occurrence due to animals being kept in inappropriate social groups." Others shared terrifying stories of animals killing one another, like the group of otters that ripped off a peacock's head after it flew into their enclosure.

Although multiple efforts were made to strip the zoo of its license it was to no avail. In addition to hurting and killing their animals, the zoo also belittled and humiliated their staff. A former employee stated, "There was shouting at people and belittling people. The morning meeting turned into isolating and humiliating people."

Further investigations are underway but the zoo denies all allegations against it, including that 500 animals died. They also argue that they have had several positive inspections of their zoo as well. In regards to the complaints of the staff they argued that they "do not accept that there is a 'bullying culture' or that staff are overworked."

Hopefully Further Investigation Brings Justice To Animals Suffering At Worst Zoo

While the "worst zoo" remains adamant in its claims that they are an acceptable zoo the Born Free Foundation, a charity which carried out an inspection of the zoo back in 2022, found a plethora of issues regarding safety and sanitation. Some of the things included in their report were raw meat left out covered in flies outside of enclosures, animals kept in crates far too small for their size, and animals clinging to one another as they huddled under a heat lamp for any semblance of warmth.

Add that to the lack of staff, animals in distress and the continuing deaths of animals and I think it is no wonder how this zoo coined its unfortunate name. Hopefully investigations continue to dig deeper and find more evidence to support their claims. From there, the animals can be rescued and moved to a location where they will be nurtured back to health and properly cared for.