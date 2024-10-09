Tampa Zoo Faces Difficult Task Of Protecting Hundreds Of Animals From Hurricane Milton's Wraith

When a hurricane strikes, people are not the only ones who suffer. Various animals are affected too. Whether it is pets, wild animals, or those kept in zoos, animals also share the burden of a hurricane's aftermath. Luckily, for the animals at the Tampa Zoo, the zookeepers there are doing their best to prepare. Now, they face the difficult task of protecting hundreds of animals from Hurricane Milton.

The Tampa Zoo Plans To Protect Hundreds Of Animals

Protecting hundreds of animals from Hurricane Milton is no easy task. While some residents can just evacuate and leave their belongings behind, that is much harder to do with a zoo. So, other measures had to be taken, and with Hurricane Milton expected to make landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday the zookeepers are running out of time.

The Tampa Zoo started their preparation with an update to the public. They shared a post on their Facebook explaining that the zoo would be closed to guests from October 8 through October 10 in an event to prepare for and handle the incoming hurricane.

The post mentioned that "The Zoo has a comprehensive severe weather plan in place to ensure the safety of our animals and team members and will take all precautions as conditions warrant." They also advise visitors to stay tuned into their social media channels for any updates with the animals.

The zoo is confident in its plan and shared with PEOPLE that they have been working over the last 24 hours to "ensure the security of its over 1,000 animals."

What Does This Plan Entail?

How is it possible to protect hundreds of animals amid a storm as powerful as Hurricane Milton? Well, the Tampa Zoo shared some details with PEOPLE Magazine. They shared that their plan includes, "Moving larger animals into their night houses." These houses have been built with Florida weather in mind, so they are built to withstand major storms.

The plan also includes, "moving smaller mammals and birds into ancillary buildings." However the plan does not stop with just moving the animals. The Tampa Zoo also wanted to ensure that the animals were not left unattended during Hurricane Milton. They will have a designated team staying with the animals throughout the storm.

This team is composed of "Animal care, animal health, safety maintenance, and horticulture" experts. While staying with the animals, the team has their specific functions. Those functions include, "caring for the animals, monitoring life support systems, managing generators, and assessing damage following the storm."

The Tampa Zoo is confident in its ability to protect its animals during Hurricane Milton. Furthermore, they shared that they earned a "StormReady certification from the National Weather Service over the summer." Once a thorough safety assessment has been administered after Hurricane Milton passes, the zoo will reopen to its guests.