Wife Of Snowboarder Speaks Out After He Fell To His Death From Faulty Chairlift

The wife of a snowboarder who recently died is speaking out. Her husband fell to his death, plummeting from a faulty chairlift at a ski resort.

37-year-old Jeffrey Zinne was hitting the slopes at Red Lodge Mountain on Monday, March 10. That's when he fell to his death while on the chairlift. Although personnel transported him to the hospital, he died two days later from his injuries. Now his wife is speaking out about his death.

She wrote on a GoFundMe,"The outpouring love and support that we've received is astonishing. Jeff was so loved. Please know I am seeing your comments and texts. I cannot respond to everyone but it is so appreciated."

She continued, "Thank you to all who have joined our meal train, donated to the GoFund me and have sent flowers. In lieu of more flowers I ask that you just take your most beloved and go for a drive to the mountains. Nye was always our favorite spot."

One of the family friends helped to set up the fundraiser for the snowboarder and his family. They said that Jeff's passing comes as a shock to everyone. They described the snowboarder as a devoted father and husband.

Snowboarder Dies

They wrote, "Jeff was a devoted husband to his loving wife, Meghan, and a caring father to his 2-year-old son. His passion for life, infectious laughter, and kind-hearted nature touched everyone around him. He was a man who always put others first, whether it was supporting his family, being there for his friends, or bringing joy to those lucky enough to spend time with him. Jeff and his wife were also devoted local business owners of Montana Air Cartage."

They continued, "Your contribution will make a significant difference in providing financial stability for Jeff's family. All funds raised will go directly to his wife and son to help with funeral costs and medical expenses. If you cannot contribute financially, please keep Jeff's family, friends, business, and all who were impacted by his beautiful spirit in your thoughts and prayers."

Following the death of the snowboarder, the Triple Chair was temporarily closed. The resort said it would "reopen only when we can ensure the continued safe operation of the lift."