Snowboarder Dies After Falling From Faulty Ski Lift At Montana Resort

In a tragic turn of events, a snowboarder has died after falling from a faulty ski lift. The chairlift was having mechanical issues at a Montana ski resort.

37-year-old Jeffrey Zinne was riding by himself at the time of the accident. The incident happened at the Red Lodge Mountain resort on Monday. The snowboarder had been hitting the slopes when he fell from an unknown height. Although he was taken to a hospital in Billings, but he died on Wednesday from his injuries.

According to esort spokesperson Troy Hawks, via Daily Mail, the ski lift experienced a mechanical issue. The exact nature of the snowboarder's fall is under investigation. More than 100 people had to be evacuated after the snowboarder fell from the lift. Ski patrol used ropes to help them get to the ground.

Snowboarder Dies

Wind may have played an issue. According to Hawks, the ski lift always operated within safety parameters when checked.

The snowboarder was both a husband to his wife Meghan and a father of a 2-year-old.

A GoFundMe fundraising site reads, "Jeff was a devoted husband to his loving wife, Meghan, and a caring father to his 2-year-old son. His passion for life, infectious laughter, and kind-hearted nature touched everyone around him. He was a man who always put others first, whether it was supporting his family, being there for his friends, or bringing joy to those lucky enough to spend time with him. Jeff and his wife were also devoted local business owners of Montana Air Cartage."

The fundraiser continued about the snowboarder, "As his wife and son navigate this incredibly difficult time, they are facing not only the overwhelming grief of losing Jeff but also the financial burdens that come with such an unexpected tragedy. We are asking for your support during this painful time."

It concluded, "Your contribution will make a significant difference in providing financial stability for Jeff's family. All funds raised will go directly to his wife and son to help with funeral costs and medical expenses. If you cannot contribute financially, please keep Jeff's family, friends, business, and all who were impacted by his beautiful spirit in your thoughts and prayers."