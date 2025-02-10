CEO Dies In Freak Skiing Accident In New York After Getting Injured On Slopes

A prominent New York CEO has died in a freak skiing accident after hitting the slopes in upstate New York. 53-year-old Kvin Colwell was the founder of Colwell Law Group.

He sadly passed away after getting injured while skiing on the Sagamore Trail at Gore Mountain. New York police found him severely injured. Despite attempts to resuscitate the CEO, they were unable to revive him.

"Despite their efforts, the skier was declared deceased at the scene," police said in a statement. "The investigation into the incident is ongoing."

Following his death, the Colwell group mourned his death in a heartfelt tribute to the CEO.

They wrote, "This is an immense tragedy for all of us at the Colwell Law Group. Kevin built not just a business, but a family, and the loss of his presence is felt deeply by all who had the privilege of working with him. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kevin's family during this incredibly difficult time. The leadership team is focused on supporting our employees and ensuring continuity within the organization."

CEO Injured

At this time, it's unknown what injuries the CEO sustained while skiing. But Colwell leaves behind a lasting legacy thanks to his law firm and business in the New York area. The firm had expanded all across the state in the past two decades. Following his passing, authorities shut down the section of the slopes for investigation. But they reopened the slopes the following day.

"Mr Colwell will be profoundly missed, but his impact will live on through the company and all those whose lives he touched," the firm said in a statement.

Additionally, others mourned the CEO. One wrote, "I am so sorry for your loss. Kevin Colwell was always a pleasure to be around at the golf course. My condolences to Mrs. Colwell and the whole family."

Another wrote, "I can't manage the words to express my extreme sadness at the loss of my friend, Kevin. To my friend Mary and their three amazing sons, my love and deepest sympathies are sent your way. Kevin was an amazing guy, a fabulous father and husband, and an attorney and businessman who had the respect of his colleagues and clients. I will miss his smile and laugh."